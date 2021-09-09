$8.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce $8.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.16 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.99 billion to $35.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.86 billion to $36.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

EXC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,609. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.