8,249 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

