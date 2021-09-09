$83.15 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post $83.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.09 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $330.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $348.60 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Culp has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.