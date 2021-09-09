$837.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $837.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.30 million to $872.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $810.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

