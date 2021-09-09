$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce $904.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 675,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

