9,572 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.06. 532,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $456.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.