A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

