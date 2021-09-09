Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock worth $24,995,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

