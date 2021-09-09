ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 490,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX raised ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

