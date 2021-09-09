ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

NYSE ABM traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 16,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,788. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

