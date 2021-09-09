Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.800 EPS.
Shares of ASO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $45.92.
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
