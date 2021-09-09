AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 6.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 205,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

ACUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

