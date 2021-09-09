adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €352.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

adidas stock opened at €296.90 ($349.29) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €311.21 and its 200 day moving average is €293.50.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

