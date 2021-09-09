Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 2,710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,492 ($45.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,425.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,211.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

