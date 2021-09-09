Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,942,626.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATGE opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

