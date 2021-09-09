Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 201,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

