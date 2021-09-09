Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

PMX stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

