Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

