Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,875 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.00% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

