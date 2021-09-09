Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,870 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35.

