Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE:LMND opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

