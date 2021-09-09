Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.12. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $131.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

