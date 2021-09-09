AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 161.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AerCap were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

