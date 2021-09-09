Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $548.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $548.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. 9,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,311. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.