AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $105.50 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

