AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AeroVironment stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

