AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

AeroVironment stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

