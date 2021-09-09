AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $100.50 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.