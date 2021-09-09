Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,888. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Affimed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.