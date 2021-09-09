Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,888. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.