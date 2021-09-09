Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,824 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 43.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $61.62. 233,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,424. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

