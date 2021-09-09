Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 296,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after purchasing an additional 197,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

FAF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

