Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

