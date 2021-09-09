Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,334 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

NYSE TPR traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 33,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

