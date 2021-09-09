Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $406.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.88 and its 200 day moving average is $364.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

