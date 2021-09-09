Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $171,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.