Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Trading Up 0.5%

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 163,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 78,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.78 million and a PE ratio of -1,450.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

