Akumin (TSE:AKU) Given Buy Rating at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

TSE AKU traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.82. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

