Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells $325,893.75 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albemarle alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

NYSE ALB opened at $239.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.