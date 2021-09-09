Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 11.7% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $2,549,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,881.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,693.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2,403.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

