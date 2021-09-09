Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.
ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
