Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

