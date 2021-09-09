Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $334,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

