Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 11,801 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of ALKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 161,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.