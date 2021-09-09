Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.55

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.55 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 144,224 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

