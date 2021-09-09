Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

