Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 500 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $181,931.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,024 in the last quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

