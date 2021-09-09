Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $553,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $116,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.42 million and a PE ratio of 102.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

