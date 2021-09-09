Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.