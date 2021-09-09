Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,028,896 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,028,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.