Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,915 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of The York Water worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.24.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

