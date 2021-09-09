Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,456,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,520. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.